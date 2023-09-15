Close menu
Championship
SouthamptonSouthampton20:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Leicester City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston541083513
2Ipswich5401117412
3Leicester540174312
4Birmingham532073411
5Norwich5311148610
6Hull531196310
7Southampton53111012-210
8Bristol City52215508
9Sunderland52129547
10Plymouth52128537
11West Brom521210917
12Millwall521245-17
13Blackburn521268-27
14Coventry51318626
15Leeds51317706
16Stoke520356-16
17QPR520358-36
18Watford51227525
19Cardiff5113810-24
20Rotherham5113711-44
21Huddersfield5113410-64
22Swansea502369-32
23Sheff Wed501449-51
24Middlesbrough5014311-81
View full Championship table

