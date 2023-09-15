Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|1
|9
|10
|2
|Raith Rovers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|6
|3
|10
|3
|Queen's Park
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|9
|4
|Partick Thistle
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|7
|5
|Airdrieonians
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|6
|Arbroath
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|7
|Dunfermline
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|8
|Morton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
|9
|Ayr
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|10
|Inverness CT
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|1
