Antony has made four appearances for Manchester United this season

Manchester United's Antony is facing further allegations of assault made by a woman in an interview with a Brazilian TV channel.

A police investigation has already been opened following allegations of domestic abuse against his former girlfriend.

Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations external-link made by Antony's ex-partner on Monday.

Sao Paulo Police are also looking into the claims, which Antony has denied.

Now Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banker, has claimed in a short clip released by Brazil's Record TV that she hit her head when "pushed against a wall" by Antony at his house in Manchester in October 2022. The full interview with Lana is due to be released in Brazil this weekend.

Manchester United said they were taking Monday's allegations "seriously", while Brazil dropped him from their squad after "facts became public" that "need to be investigated". The Red Devils have not commented on the latest claims or clarified whether Antony will be selected for their next fixture against Brighton on Saturday 16 September.

Antony was also accused of attacking his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin "with a headbutt" in a Manchester hotel room on 15 January, leaving her with a cut head which needed treatment from a doctor.

She alleges she was also punched in the chest, causing damage to a silicone breast implant, which required corrective surgery.

Antony previously said on social media about Cavallin's claims: "I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made."

The former Ajax winger released a statement in June claiming he had been falsely accused by Cavallin, his former girlfriend, of domestic violence.