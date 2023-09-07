Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Ferguson, Celtic, Yang, Jota

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Gossip

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes it's "far too early" for talk of Ibrox manager Michael Beale losing his job and adds: "The only way to kill the noise is to win games". (Record)external-link

Al-Ittihad's signing of Luiz Felipe from Real Betis came too late for Rangers' Europa League opponents to line up a replacement but also means former Celtic winger Jota could be left out of Al-Ittihad's squad for league matches. (Sun)external-link

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq were unsuccessful in a late attempt to sign Al-Ittihad's Jota on loan before the Saudi transfer window closed. (Record)external-link

Celtic attacker Yang Hyun-Jun made his South Korea debut as a late substitute in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Wales. (Sun)external-link

Brendan Rodgers plans to take in the Scottish Highlands during the international, having not taken the opportunity during his first spell as Celtic manager. (Sun)external-link

How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport