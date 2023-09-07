Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes it's "far too early" for talk of Ibrox manager Michael Beale losing his job and adds: "The only way to kill the noise is to win games". (Record) external-link

Al-Ittihad's signing of Luiz Felipe from Real Betis came too late for Rangers' Europa League opponents to line up a replacement but also means former Celtic winger Jota could be left out of Al-Ittihad's squad for league matches. (Sun) external-link

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq were unsuccessful in a late attempt to sign Al-Ittihad's Jota on loan before the Saudi transfer window closed. (Record) external-link

Celtic attacker Yang Hyun-Jun made his South Korea debut as a late substitute in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Wales. (Sun) external-link

Brendan Rodgers plans to take in the Scottish Highlands during the international, having not taken the opportunity during his first spell as Celtic manager. (Sun) external-link