Glasgow City beat Shelbourne in Women's Champions League

Women's Champions League Date: Saturday, 9 September Coverage: Follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow City and Celtic face the next hurdle in Women's Champions League qualifying on Saturday.

Reigning SWPL champions City take on Lithuania's Gintra (16:00 BST), who are also the hosts for the tie.

Celtic, having defeated Brondby on Wednesday, have another Scandinavian assignment against hosts Valerenga (19:00).

The winner of each first-round group progresses to a two-legged second-round play-off for the right to reach the main group stage.

Lithuanian champions await Glasgow

A Lyga winners Gintra reached this stage of the Champions League two years ago, losing heavily to Iceland's Breidablik.

They reached the round of 32 in the 2018-19 competition and went a stage further the season prior.

While Glasgow City overcame Irish side Shelbourne 2-0 in their semi-final on Wednesday, Kaloyan Petkov's Gintra side beat Wales' Cardiff City by the same scoreline.

Celtic take on Norwegian league leaders

Valerenga defeated Minsk to set up their tie with Celtic, and the Norwegian side are a point clear of their domestic league while Celtic are two points clear at the top of theirs.

Nils Lexerod's team finished as runners-up in the 2022 Toppserien.

Two seasons ago, Valerenga progressed to round two of qualifying but lost on aggregate to BK Hacken.