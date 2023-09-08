Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Manchester City are the current FA Cup holders

BBC Sport's live FA Cup coverage resumes on Saturday 16 September with the second qualifying round tie between Tadcaster Albion and Chester.

Albion were the lowest ranked side in Monday's draw, and the Northern Counties East League club will attempt to bridge a gap of three divisions when they face their National League North opponents.

You can watch the action from the So-Trak Stadium on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button ,BBC Sport website and app from 12:20 BST.

Manchester City are the holders after beating Manchester United in last season's final.