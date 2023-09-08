Close menu

Michael Appleton: Charlton Athletic appoint former Oxford and Lincoln boss as head coach.

2023-09-08

Michael Appleton during his time in charge of Blackpool
Michael Appleton had been out of work since leaving Blackpool, then in the Championship, in January

League One club Charlton Athletic have appointed former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton as their new head coach.

He replaces Dean Holden, who was sacked on 27 August after the Addicks lost four of their first five league games at the start of the season.

The 47-year-old, who has also had stints managing Oxford United and Lincoln City among others, has agreed a two-year contract at The Valley.

Appleton becomes Charlton's fifth different boss in two and a half years.

The south-east London club are 16th in the table, six points off the play-offs and four points above the relegation zone, after six games of the campaign.

His first match in charge will be at Stevenage on Saturday, 16 September.

Charlton's technical director Andy Scott said Appleton has a "winning mentality" and is a coach "who knows what it takes to get a team promoted".

"Michael demonstrated very clearly that he would have the ability to take the current group and mould them into a successful team," Scott told the club website.external-link

"He has worked at the very top level so he understands what high standards are required to win.

"He has had many positive and negative experiences as a manager that have shaped him into the coach that we believe will be the best person for the job.

Appleton had been out of work since being sacked by Blackpool, then in the Championship, in January, having won seven of his 29 games during what was his second spell in charge of the Tangerines.

Jason Pearce had been in charge of Charlton on an interim basis following Holden's departure, overseeing a 2-1 win over Fleetwood and a defeat at Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy.

Appleton looks to build 'winning mentality'

Charlton were taken over by SE7 Partners, a company headed by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven, in July and Appleton said he will "give everything to deliver success" for the club.

"I want us to develop a team that excites us all, that never gives up and that plays on the front foot," he added.

"I want my players to express themselves and feel comfortable in the way we aim to play. We want to build a winning mentality, starting immediately."

After a year with Portsmouth and spells with Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, Appleton led Oxford United to automatic promotion from League Two in 2015-16, and then guided them to an eighth-placed finish in the third tier the following season.

He left Oxford in June 2017 to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Premier League Leicester City, and had a brief caretaker stint in charge of the Foxes in October 2017, winning both games.

Appleton then joined Lincoln City in September 2019, with the Imps losing 2-1 to Blackpool in the League One play-off final in 2020-21.

Charlton have spent six of the past seven seasons in League One, with their most recent campaign in the Championship coming when they finished 22nd in the table in 2019-20.

  • Comment posted by Intelligenter, today at 12:41

    Charlton, be careful what you wish for🤣🤣.
    Wanting to get someone better than Curbishley, that went well🤣

  • Comment posted by stefjamz, today at 12:38

    No way ! He keeps geeting job & then sacked after a couple of months. Hard luck Charlton!

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, today at 12:35

    This is what you get when you lose to the Vale & Oxford but still think you have a right to beat clubs like us.

  • Comment posted by NavSingh, today at 12:34

    How does this guy keep getting jobs? Must interview very well

  • Comment posted by Rob_H, today at 12:34

    As a Blackpool fan, all I can say to Charlton fans is that you have my deepest sympathies. This man can no more manage a football club than a duck can drive a bus.

  • Comment posted by Mikey, today at 12:30

    Another uninspiring appointment, we have had 21 managers since Curbs went, so the merry go round has to stop. The new man needs support especially from the board in buying some decent players instead of the rubbish freebies we have been subjected too in the last few years.

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, today at 12:25

    Pretty underwhelming but everything about our club is these days. Great young players coming through the academy only exciting thing but we all know they’ll all be sold by Methven by the summer.

    Will see what Appleton can do but he has to act quick. It’s this season or another decade in this division. We can’t afford to sell the kids if we want to progress.

    • Reply posted by ValeDan, today at 12:38

      ValeDan replied:
      You can sell that Daniel Kanu to us if you like, looks good from what I've seen of him.

  • Comment posted by pistoffman, today at 12:25

    The head coach merry go around about is making me feel dizzy now.

    • Reply posted by whatever, today at 12:30

      whatever replied:
      Just go for a bracing walk mate. Football is not part of the real world you know.

  • Comment posted by Jacksonville, today at 12:23

    Merry go round off mediocre managers

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 12:18

    Take care to get what you like, or you will be forced to like what you get.
    Imagine if became Wayne Rooneys Charlton Athletic.....
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by John H, today at 12:16

    Good luck but not a proven winning manager.
    The Premier days of Curbishley and Peacock seem very distant now.

  • Comment posted by TheQuietSultana, today at 12:15

    How does this man keep getting jobs ??

    • Reply posted by unification, today at 12:30

      unification replied:
      Oxford fan here. MApp is held in high esteem at our club. After a shaky first season, he delivered two great seasons. We had Lundstram and Roofe in a League 2 side!

      What he does need is time. For a quick fix, he’s not your man and I suspect things will stay mediocre until the next transfer window. Give him long enough and he can thrive.

      See his spell at Lincoln too. Slow start, but improved.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 12:13

    six months and we will be looking again

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 12:09

    In appointing Appleton Charlton have made a good selection from the managerial orchard

  • Comment posted by Thomas S, today at 12:06

    haha

  • Comment posted by maanga, today at 12:05

    only in football can you get another managers job after being sacked for being a rubbish manager for another football team.

    any other trade and you will have to change what jobs you look for.

    • Reply posted by shaun, today at 12:15

      shaun replied:
      plenty of examples of ceo's of private companies that move to others despite performing badly to start with, also senior managers in NHS trusts that get sacked and then get another senior role with the same trust

