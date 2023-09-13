Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
Hamilton Academical WomenHamilton Academical Women20:00Glasgow CityGlasgow City
Venue: New Douglas Park

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers65102351816
2Celtic55003433115
3Glasgow City54101321113
4Partick Thistle Women6402134912
5Aberdeen Women64021310312
6Hearts630310559
7Motherwell630311929
8Hibernian6222910-18
9Spartans6114617-114
10Dundee United Women6114627-214
11Hamilton Academical Women6006427-230
12Montrose Women6006326-230
