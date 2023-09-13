Hamilton Academical WomenHamilton Academical Women20:00Glasgow CityGlasgow City
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|6
|5
|1
|0
|23
|5
|18
|16
|2
|Celtic
|5
|5
|0
|0
|34
|3
|31
|15
|3
|Glasgow City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|2
|11
|13
|4
|Partick Thistle Women
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|4
|9
|12
|5
|Aberdeen Women
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|10
|3
|12
|6
|Hearts
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|5
|5
|9
|7
|Motherwell
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|9
|2
|9
|8
|Hibernian
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|8
|9
|Spartans
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|17
|-11
|4
|10
|Dundee United Women
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|27
|-21
|4
|11
|Hamilton Academical Women
|6
|0
|0
|6
|4
|27
|-23
|0
|12
|Montrose Women
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|26
|-23
|0