Wales U21 4-0 Liechtenstein U23

Wales Under-21s warmed up for the resumption of their Euro qualifying campaign with a friendly win over Liechtenstein.

The hosts had plenty chances but only had Joe Low's header to show for their first half dominance.

Rubin Colwill doubled the lead from the spot after a foul on Cameron Congreve before netting from close range for his second.

Josh Thomas sealed the win with Wales' fourth late on.

Manager Matty Jones started with five debutants, including Joel Colwill who was playing alongside brother and Cardiff City team-mate Rubin.

Jones's side are away to Lithuania on Tuesday in a 2025 European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

Wales are currently second in Group I following a 2-2 draw away to top seeds and leaders Denmark in their opening game in June.