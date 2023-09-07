Close menu
Women's Champions League - Qualifying First Round
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women14:00Paris FC FémininesParis FC Féminines
Venue: Bilbörsen Arena

Arsenal Women v Paris FC Féminines: Jonas Eidevall coy on Mary Earps transfer link

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jonas Eidevall talks to his Arsenal players
Arsenal beat Sweden's Linkopings 3-0 on Wednesday to set up a Champions League tie with Paris FC on Saturday

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says his side will "remain active" in the transfer market but would not comment on reportsexternal-link that they are targeting England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Manchester United rejected a bid for Earps from an unnamed club last month, and asked about potential interest, Eidevall said: "Individuals we never comment on. We remain active in the transfer market."

The Women's Super League transfer window closes on 14 September.

Eidevall added: "There might be business to be done but no comment on that specific individual."

The Dutchman was speaking ahead of Arsenal's Champions League first qualifying round clash with Paris FC on Saturday.

The Gunners beat Sweden's Linkopings to set up the clash with the French side, from which the winner will progress to the second round of qualifying.

England striker Alessia Russo made her competitive debut for the Gunners in that game, and Eidevall said: "I think she has so many different qualities, and you see that when you see her on the training pitch as well.

"I think she's going to fit really well into the way we play."

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th September 2023

  • Arsenal WomenArsenal Women14:00Paris FC FémininesParis FC Féminines
  • Ferencvárosi TC WomenFerencvárosi TC Women09:00Spartak Myjava WomenSpartak Myjava Women
  • Mura WomenMura Women10:00Ljuboten WomenLjuboten Women
  • SFK 2000 WomenSFK 2000 Women10:00Flora WomenFlora Women
  • Shelbourne LadiesShelbourne Ladies10:00Cardiff City WomenCardiff City Women
  • BIIK Kazygurt WomenBIIK Kazygurt Women11:00Cliftonville LadiesCliftonville Ladies
  • Hajvalia WomenHajvalia Women11:00Fomget Gençlik WomenFomget Gençlik Women
  • HB Køge WomenHB Køge Women11:30KÍ WomenKÍ Women
  • Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile12:00Eintracht Frankfurt LadiesEintracht Frankfurt Ladies
  • SK Sturm Graz WomenSK Sturm Graz Women12:30Stjarnan WomenStjarnan Women
  • Brøndby IF WomenBrøndby IF Women13:00Minsk WomenMinsk Women
  • Lokomotiv Stara Zagora WomenLokomotiv Stara Zagora Women13:00GKS Katowice WomenGKS Katowice Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women65101911816
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines6312115610
3Real Madrid Femenino62229638
4Vllaznia Femra6006128-270

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies64201951414
2Roma Femminile6411168813
3St. Pölten Women6114722-154
4Slavia Prague Women602418-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women64111951413
2Lyon Féminines6321106411
3Juventus Femminile62319369
4Zürich Women6006226-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino65012962315
2FC Bayern München Ladies6501147715
3Benfica Women6204821-136
4Rosengård Women6006320-170
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories