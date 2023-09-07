Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal beat Sweden's Linkopings 3-0 on Wednesday to set up a Champions League tie with Paris FC on Saturday

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says his side will "remain active" in the transfer market but would not comment on reports external-link that they are targeting England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Manchester United rejected a bid for Earps from an unnamed club last month, and asked about potential interest, Eidevall said: "Individuals we never comment on. We remain active in the transfer market."

The Women's Super League transfer window closes on 14 September.

Eidevall added: "There might be business to be done but no comment on that specific individual."

The Dutchman was speaking ahead of Arsenal's Champions League first qualifying round clash with Paris FC on Saturday.

The Gunners beat Sweden's Linkopings to set up the clash with the French side, from which the winner will progress to the second round of qualifying.

England striker Alessia Russo made her competitive debut for the Gunners in that game, and Eidevall said: "I think she has so many different qualities, and you see that when you see her on the training pitch as well.

"I think she's going to fit really well into the way we play."