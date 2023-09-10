In his last job in England, with Sunderland, Lee Johnson won the EFL Trophy and reached the League One play-offs

League One side Fleetwood Town have appointed former Hibernian boss Lee Johnson as their manager.

The 42-year-old joins having been sacked by Hibs on 27 August, following a slow start to the Scottish season.

Johnson replaces Scott Brown, who left on 3 September after five defeats from their opening six league games.

"We are delighted to attract someone with the calibre and record of Lee Johnson - we see it as a real statement of intent," said CEO Steve Curwood. external-link

"During the process, we made it clear we were looking for an experienced manager who can help take what we feel is a very good squad up the table, and help to develop the club as a whole."

Former Oldham, Barnsley, Bristol City and Sunderland boss Johnson took over at Hibs from Shaun Maloney in May 2022 and guided them to a fifth-placed finish in his first season in charge.

He also helped them secure a Uefa Conference League qualifying place, by virtue of Celtic also winning the Scottish Cup, however they were thrashed 5-0 by Premier League side Aston Villa in their play-off first leg.

Johnson - whose contract length has not been disclosed - joins a Fleetwood side short on confidence, with the club second from bottom of League One and having earned just one point from their first six League One games.

Analysis

BBC Radio Lancashire's Philip Gittins

Lee Johnson has already amassed more than 500 senior matches in football management.

He was named the youngest manager in the English Football League when he was handed the reins at Oldham Athletic aged 31 in March 2013.

Subsequent spells at Barnsley, Bristol City and Sunderland have seen him gain extensive managerial experience, particularly in League One, which has undoubtedly been a huge contributory factor in the decision to offer him the chance of steering Fleetwood out of troubled waters.

There are no two ways about it, having finished in a comfortable 13th position last term, and with Scott Brown handed a contract extension in the summer, there were grounds for optimism that a top-half finish was more than a distinct possibility for Town this time around.

But having secured a point on their opening-day trip to Carlisle, no further points have been accrued as a lack of goals and a propensity to self-destruct defensively has led to the precarious early league position.

One glance at the Fleetwood squad does at least offer grounds for optimism, with a healthy blend of youth and experience in situ.

With the combined talents and experience of seasoned campaigners such as Jayden Stockley, Josh Vela, Jay Lynch, Jack Marriott, Danny Mayor and Josh Earl allied to exciting young talents such as Will Johnson, Phoenix Patterson, Promise Omochere and Scott Robertson, there is absolutely no reason why the Cod Army should not feel confident that calmer waters lie ahead.

But as good as things look on paper, the key now - as a new dawn begins on the Fylde Coast - is for Johnson to find a winning blend from his underachieving squad that will lead to brighter days ahead.