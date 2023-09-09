Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Neal has scored two goals in Truro City's past four matches

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says his side's 3-1 win at Havant and Waterlooville shows their character.

Ryan Law gave City a 16th-minute lead before Andrew Neal doubled the tally eight minutes before half-time.

Muhammadu Faal pulled a goal back with 12 minutes to go, but Will Dean made the win safe with a goal in the 85th minute for the White Tigers.

The victory came despite a number of injuries and travel problems for the Cornish side going into the game.

City only arrived at the ground 45 minutes before kick-off on a stiflingly warm afternoon.

"It felt as though everything was against us," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But it just shows the character of the lads today, they never know when they're beaten and never stop. All in all I'm very proud of them."

The win moves newly promoted Truro up to ninth place in National League South after nine games, with the club unbeaten in their past five matches.

"It's a great start isn't it? Four wins, three defeats and two draws," added Wotton.

"We've acclimatised ourselves well with the league, we've played lots of the big boys in the league.

"As it stands at the minute we haven't looked out of place and with a bit of luck we might have a few more points on the board to be honest.

"We're a very humble football club, we work hard, we give our all, we're organised, we don't fear anyone and I've got no reason to change my mindset on that after nine games."