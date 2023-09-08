Close menu

Mohamed Salah: Saudi Pro League chief Michael Emenalo says door not closed on Liverpool forward move

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Salah joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017

The door to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah joining the Saudi Pro League is not closed, says the SPL director of football Michael Emenalo.

Al-Ittihad had a £150m offer for the 31-year-old rejected last week, with the Reds insisting he was not for sale.

A move for Salah did not materialise before the SPL transfer window closed on 7 September.

"First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet," Emenalo told Sky Sports.external-link

The bid for Salah, who signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool last summer, was for in excess of £100m, with add-ons taking it up to £150m.

Emenalo added: "I've said before, privately and publicly that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL] and that includes Salah."But we have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. That's what we're there for, it's what the SPL has been refined to do - bring professionalism, respect of efficiencies, and to do things in a competent way."

The Al-Ittihad offer came just before the English transfer window closed on 1 September and gave Liverpool little time to bring in a replacement.

Nevertheless, the Reds, and manager Jurgen Klopp, maintained Salah would be staying at the club.

"You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it," said Klopp after his side beat Aston Villa on 3 September. "He is our player and wants to play here."

Salah scored against Villa to take his tally for Liverpool to 188 goals in 309 games.

"If it didn't happen, it's not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool," added Emenalo.

"It's because certain things that need to align for all the parties involved in the process didn't align.

"Nobody is angry, we move on, but we absolutely close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well - and it brings Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League we will all be very grateful."

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 19:45

    It's over
    Salah is staying at Liverpool and not moving to an Arabic country

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:44

    A roundabout way of saying we'll like Salah to join us next year

  • Comment posted by RedForever, today at 19:43

    If "First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet” according to Emenalo, why was one third of their proposed fee of £150m dependent on “un-stated add-ons”.

    For such a “professional set-up” that want to “do things in a competent way” this smacks of attempting to get Mo Salah on the cheap.

  • Comment posted by Hugh_Dumas, today at 19:43

    comedy sports wash league lol.

    why even mention the joke league?

  • Comment posted by Just Me, today at 19:40

    Just go , sick to death of hearing garbage about this nobody

    • Reply posted by SilverFoxxx, today at 19:45

      SilverFoxxx replied:
      Nobody!!

      Man, I’m not a Liverpool fan, but to write that shows either your immaturity or delusion.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 19:38

    He'll go for same amount next summer. Good business for both sides

    • Reply posted by SilverFoxxx, today at 19:43

      SilverFoxxx replied:
      That is presuming a lot. Injuries, loss of form, etc.

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 19:35

    We all know he is not going. Last day offer was a PR stunt which hurt no one. Even media gets free masala news.

  • Comment posted by jay, today at 19:34

    We all know it’s going to happen so why go on about it

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 19:34

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Lord Pep, today at 19:36

      Lord Pep replied:
      Exactly. It will not come here. Your comment too may be removed soon by 'VAR' extras working here

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 19:34

    Losers, lol

  • Comment posted by Mephisto, today at 19:34

    Think if Liverpool are offered 200m and maybe Salah is loaned back till.end of season then it's an offer they shouldn't refuse, magnificent player though he is. Then throw whole amount and try n get M'bappie or maybe half and go fir Omishen plus a couple of others.

    • Reply posted by Sha, today at 19:38

      Sha replied:
      Yes...of course.

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 19:34

    Meaningless articles with Hys. Just to fulfill the 'target' set for few clubs one feels.

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 19:34

    Why would he want to play there? Bunch of mercenary lovers.

    • Reply posted by SilverFoxxx, today at 19:42

      SilverFoxxx replied:
      Muslim in the center of the Muslim world.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 19:34

    I'm a Liverpool fan but most of us know he'll go prob next summer for an astronomical fee. Prob got at least 2 years left at the top level but who can blame him if he leaves. One of the greatest forwards ever in the Prem and won it all at LFC.

    Liverpool get over £100m next summer. Its a win win

