Connor Wood: Tranmere Rovers sign ex-Leyton Orient full-back until the end of the season

Connor Wood runs with the ball while on loan at Colchester
Connor Wood has played 169 senior games for Bradford, Orient and Colchester

Tranmere Rovers have signed free agent left-back Connor Wood on a deal until the end of the League Two season.

The 27-year-old had been without a club since leaving Leyton Orient after their League Two championship campaign, after 16 games on loan to Colchester.

Wood, who joined Leicester's junior ranks after a stint in non-league, also spent time at Bradford, and has totalled 169 senior appearances.

"He's a top professional with lots of experience," boss Ian Dawes said.external-link

"He fits the description of a Tranmere player. He's hard working, an excellent defender and has good crossing ability.

"He is a good pro with a great character and will fit in well with the squad."

