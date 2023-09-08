Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Connor Wood has played 169 senior games for Bradford, Orient and Colchester

Tranmere Rovers have signed free agent left-back Connor Wood on a deal until the end of the League Two season.

The 27-year-old had been without a club since leaving Leyton Orient after their League Two championship campaign, after 16 games on loan to Colchester.

Wood, who joined Leicester's junior ranks after a stint in non-league, also spent time at Bradford, and has totalled 169 senior appearances.

"He's a top professional with lots of experience," boss Ian Dawes said. external-link

"He fits the description of a Tranmere player. He's hard working, an excellent defender and has good crossing ability.

"He is a good pro with a great character and will fit in well with the squad."

