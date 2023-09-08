Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Axel Tuanzebe has made Ipswich the second permanent club of his career, after 17 years with Manchester United's academy and first-team squads

Championship side Ipswich Town have signed ex-Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on a one-year deal.

United academy product Tuanzebe, 25, left Old Trafford this summer and has spent a week training with the club.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who left United's coaching staff for the Tractor Boys in 2021, said: external-link "We want to build him up in a sensible way and get him back to his best condition.

"If we do that, we feel we could have a very valuable asset for the team."

Tuanzebe made the first of his 36 appearances for United in 2017 and was loaned to Aston Villa three times, also having temporary spells with Napoli and Stoke City.

"I had conversations with the manager earlier in the summer," said Tuanzebe.

"Knowing the calibre of coach he is, it was a good decision to come here because I know the standards he has and how thorough he is.

"The stadium, pitch and training ground are top notch and the group is humble, willing to work and everyone wants to take the club into a better position."

The former England Under-21 international is second-placed Ipswich's seventh signing since they won promotion to the second tier in April.