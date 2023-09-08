Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kerry Beattie continued her prolific goalscoring form with a treble against Ballymena

Women's Premiership leaders Glentoran comfortably saw off Ballymena United 11-0 at Ashfield on Friday night to extend their advantage over defending champions Cliftonville to nine points.

The Reds have two points in hand over the league pacesetters.

Kerry Beattie grabbed a hat-trick for the Glens, with Joely Andrews and Emily Wilson grabbing two apiece.

Amy McGivern's 59th-minute goal gave third-placed Crusaders a 1-0 victory over Sion Swifts at Seaview.

Glentoran's other goalscorers were Demi Vance, Chloe McCarron and Rachel Rogan.

One of Beattie's treble came from the penalty spot at the start of the second half.

The hosts led 5-0 at half-time and continued their prolific form after the break against the league's basement side.