Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:45SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Cardiff City v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Alnwick
  • 38Ng
  • 4Goutas
  • 5McGuinness
  • 17Collins
  • 23Siopis
  • 6Wintle
  • 12Ugbo
  • 10Ramsey
  • 16Grant
  • 22Méïté

Substitutes

  • 8Ralls
  • 9Etete
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 18Adams
  • 24Panzo
  • 27Colwill
  • 32Tanner
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 47Robinson

Swansea

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Rushworth
  • 14Tymon
  • 6Darling
  • 23Wood
  • 3Pedersen
  • 18Patino
  • 8Grimes
  • 2Key
  • 7Allen
  • 9Yates
  • 10Lowe

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 4Fulton
  • 5Cabango
  • 11Ginnelly
  • 12Paterson
  • 20Cullen
  • 30Ashby
  • 31Cooper
  • 33Humphreys
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston6510104616
2Leicester6501115615
3Ipswich6501127515
4Norwich6411158713
5Hull6321107311
6Birmingham632175211
7Sunderland6312126610
8Blackburn631289-110
9Southampton63121116-510
10Bristol City62315509
11Watford62229548
12West Brom622210918
13Plymouth62139727
14Coventry61419727
15Millwall521245-17
16Huddersfield6213610-47
17Leeds51317706
18Stoke620457-26
19QPR6204611-56
20Cardiff5113810-24
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea502369-32
23Sheff Wed6015410-61
24Middlesbrough6015413-91
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport