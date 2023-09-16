Forest Green Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|11
|4
|17
|2
|Gillingham
|7
|5
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|15
|3
|Mansfield
|7
|3
|4
|0
|14
|7
|7
|13
|4
|MK Dons
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|12
|2
|13
|5
|Swindon
|6
|3
|3
|0
|20
|11
|9
|12
|6
|Crewe
|7
|3
|3
|1
|17
|11
|6
|12
|7
|Wrexham
|7
|3
|3
|1
|17
|15
|2
|12
|8
|Barrow
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|11
|9
|Walsall
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|11
|0
|11
|10
|Crawley
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|13
|-2
|11
|11
|Wimbledon
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|6
|4
|10
|12
|Grimsby
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|13
|Newport
|7
|3
|1
|3
|15
|14
|1
|10
|14
|Morecambe
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|10
|15
|Accrington
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|10
|16
|Bradford
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|9
|17
|Stockport
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|8
|18
|Salford
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|7
|19
|Forest Green
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|7
|20
|Colchester
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|8
|0
|6
|21
|Harrogate
|7
|2
|0
|5
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|22
|Tranmere
|7
|1
|0
|6
|8
|12
|-4
|3
|23
|Sutton United
|7
|1
|0
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|3
|24
|Doncaster
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|14
|-9
|2
The truth behind notorious influencer Andrew Tate
Chart the Roman Empire's rise and fall through the lives lived and ended at the Colosseum
Michael Parkinson revisits four interviews with the legendary Muhammad Ali
Emilia Fox forensically re-examines the unsolved case with Britain's top criminologist
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.