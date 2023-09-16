How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|2
|Motherwell
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|3
|St Mirren
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|8
|4
|Rangers
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|4
|6
|5
|Ross County
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|6
|Dundee
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
|7
|Livingston
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|5
|8
|Hearts
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Kilmarnock
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|10
|Hibernian
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|3
|11
|Aberdeen
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|2
|12
|St Johnstone
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|2
The truth behind notorious influencer Andrew Tate
Chart the Roman Empire's rise and fall through the lives lived and ended at the Colosseum
Michael Parkinson revisits four interviews with the legendary Muhammad Ali
Emilia Fox forensically re-examines the unsolved case with Britain's top criminologist
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
Gambian journalist Rahim Cham recently moved to Scotland and decided to delve into the history of the football rivalry between his new home and England.
Scotland rugby fans dreamed of what-might-be against South Africa, but this was a dose of reality served cold, writes Tom English.
Steve Clarke's side have nearly qualified for Euro 2024, but have you worked out how you're going to get there and where you're staying?
Find out your club's full fixture list for the 2023-24 season in the Scottish Professional Football League.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland