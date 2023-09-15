Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Villa left-back Alex Moreno is back in training after hamstring surgery but this game comes too soon for Jacob Ramsey to return from a foot injury.

Diego Carlos' minor hamstring problem will be assessed. Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace could be without Marc Guehi, who came off at half-time in England's midweek win over Scotland.

That could mean a debut for central defender Rob Holding, who signed from Arsenal late on transfer deadline day.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have lost just one of their 11 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W6, D4).

Palace have only scored five goals in those matches, never scoring more than once.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have won nine consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time since a run of 11 from October 1989 to January 1990.

In 2023, only Manchester City and Arsenal have accrued more Premier League points than Aston Villa's 49.

Douglas Luiz can become the first Villa player to score in four consecutive Premier League home matches since Gareth Barry in 2006.

Ollie Watkins has scored in two of the past three meetings with Crystal Palace but has just one goal in his last 11 league appearances.

Unai Emery was winless in all three Premier League matches as Arsenal manager versus Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace (D2, L1).

Crystal Palace