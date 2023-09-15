Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle defender Sven Botman missed the defeat at Brighton with an ankle injury but is expected to be fit.

Sandro Tonali has a minor thigh problem and will be assessed, as will Elliot Anderson.

Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard only has a "slim chance" of recovering in time from a muscle injury, according to head coach Thomas Frank.

Neal Maupay could make his first appearance for the club since May 2019 after rejoining from Everton.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are winless in eight league games against Newcastle since beating them 1-0 at home in the second tier in January 1948 (D1, L7).

The Bees' only away victory against the Magpies was by 5-2 in the second tier on 1 September 1934.

Newcastle were the only team to win both Premier League fixtures against Brentford last season: 5-1 at home and 2-1 away.

Newcastle United

The Magpies are in danger of losing four consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of five defeats in January 2021.

Newcastle have been beaten in five of their 35 Premier League home fixtures under Eddie Howe (W20, D10), losing to Liverpool (three times), Arsenal and Manchester City.

Howe's team have kept just two clean sheets in their past 22 league matches. They recorded 13 shut-outs in their previous 22 top-flight games.

Callum Wilson has netted 13 goals in his last 16 league appearances despite starting only six times.

Alexander Isak has failed to score in nine of his 10 most recent top-flight starts.

Brentford