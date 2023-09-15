Greece international Konstantinos Mavropanos could make his West Ham debut after recovering from a back injury.

Vladimir Coufal will be assessed after sustaining a knock on international duty with the Czech Republic.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will provide a fitness update on his squad later on Friday.

Mateo Kovacic missed training this week with a back injury, while Jack Grealish has been nursing a thigh issue.

Head-to-head

Their only victory in the past 13 home league fixtures versus City was by 2-1 at Upton Park in October 2014.

The Hammers could equal their longest Premier League winless run versus the same opponent: 16 games against Manchester United from 1993 to 2001.

West Ham have gone 15 Premier League matches without a win against Manchester City since a 2-1 victory at the Etihad in September 2015 (D3, L12).

West Ham United

West Ham's tally of 10 points is their joint-highest after four matches of a Premier League campaign. On the previous occasion, in 1999-2000, they beat Watford in their fifth game.

A fourth straight league win on Saturday would equal their best run under David Moyes across his two spells in charge.

The Hammers are vying to win four successive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since March to May 2002 at Upton Park.

However, they have lost nine of their past 10 league matches against the reigning champions, drawing the other.