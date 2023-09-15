Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United winger Antony has taken a leave of absence following assault allegations made against him.

Jadon Sancho is training away from the squad due to an internal disciplinary issue, while Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez and Sofyan Amrabat are all injury concerns.

Brighton are hopeful that teenage striker Evan Ferguson will recover in time from a knee injury.

Fellow forward Danny Welbeck is likely to return from a minor muscle problem.

Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba could make their debuts at Old Trafford.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost their past three league games against Brighton - including last season's corresponding fixture, which was Erik ten Hag's first match in charge.

That victory for the Seagulls was their first at Old Trafford on their 14th visit.

The Red Devils have scored just once in their four previous clashes with Brighton in all competitions, and that was an own goal by Alexis Mac Allister in this fixture last year.

Manchester United

Manchester United have gone 31 games - spanning more than a year - without defeat at Old Trafford, winning 27 and drawing four in all competitions.

Their last home loss was by 1-0 against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on 8 September 2022.

The Red Devils are seeking their ninth consecutive league win at Old Trafford, which would be their longest run since a 12-match streak in 2012-13.

Erik ten Hag's side could concede multiple goals in four successive league fixtures for the first time since 1979.

Bruno Fernandes has scored four and set up two of the past eight goals scored by United against Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion