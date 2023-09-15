Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Wolves await news on whether Tommy Doyle will be available to make his debut following a minor knee issue.

However, fellow midfielder Joe Hodge is set to miss out due to a hamstring injury.

Liverpool remain without the suspended Virgil Van Dijk, while Ibrahima Konate could again be absent.

Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew from England's internationals with a hamstring issue but is expected to be fit.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have lost 12 of the past 13 Premier League meetings, with the exception being a 3-0 victory at Molineux in February last season.

They are aiming to win to consecutive home league games versus Liverpool for the first time since a run of three between 1979-80 to 1981-82.

Wolves have scored just 12 goals in their last 23 league matches against the Reds.

This is the fifth encounter between the sides in 2023 following two league fixtures and another two in the third round of the FA Cup last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves' only win in 12 league matches last season against teams that finished in the top six of the table was 3-0 at home to Liverpool.

They could lose their opening two home fixtures of a Premier League season for only the second time, having done so in 2021-22.

The Reds have failed to score in only one of their 11 league home games in 2023, keeping seven clean sheets.

All four of their league goals this season have been headers, double their tally for the whole of last season. Three of those four goals have come from a Pedro Neto assist.

They are the first team in Premier League history to have their first three goals of a season scored by substitutes.

Liverpool