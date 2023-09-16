Close menu
National League
Oxford CityOxford City15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: RAW Charging Stadium

Oxford City v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet8611178919
2Chesterfield86112215719
3Solihull Moors8440158716
4Hartlepool85031917215
5Halifax834186213
6Gateshead83322012812
7Ebbsfleet84041512312
8Woking8332119212
9Bromley83321110112
10Rochdale8323119211
11Wealdstone83231012-211
12Altrincham82421315-210
13Dag & Red83141012-210
14Maidenhead United824279-210
15Aldershot83141518-310
16Oxford City8233161429
17Oldham8143912-37
18Boreham Wood8143812-47
19Kidderminster814348-47
20Eastleigh8143714-77
21Dorking8134714-76
22Fylde81251321-85
23York80441017-74
24Southend841315963
View full National League table

