Falkirk v Queen of the South

FalkirkFalkirk15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|3
|11
|13
|2
|Hamilton
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|13
|3
|Stirling
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|10
|4
|Queen of Sth
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|10
|2
|9
|5
|Kelty Hearts
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|7
|6
|Alloa
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|7
|Montrose
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|6
|8
|Cove Rangers
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|4
|9
|Annan Athletic
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|12
|-6
|4
|10
|Edinburgh City
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|0