Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cardiff City Women were in the Champions League for the first time in 10 years

Cardiff City Women were beaten 3-0 by Irish side Shelbourne in their Champions League qualifying third-place play-off in Lithuania.

Both sides had seen hopes of progressing in the tournament end after defeats in their opening qualifiers.

But it was Shelbourne who claimed third place thanks to Noelle Murray's double and a close-range Libby Moore finish.

Cardiff had been beaten on Wednesday by FC Gintra, while Shelbourne lost to Glasgow City.

Shelbourne went ahead against Cardiff just before the break when Murray hit the post with a penalty but scored on the rebound.

Cardiff had chances, but were two down early in the second period thanks to a long-range Murray effort before Moore netted just after the hour.

Cardiff's Seren Watkins was sent off after receiving a second yellow card three minutes from time.

The game was played in Lithuania because the mini-tournament was hosted by Gintra.