East Fife v Albion Rovers

East FifeEast Fife2AlbionAlbion Rovers1
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Fleming
- 17Docherty
- 5Page
- 22Easton
- 3Newton
- 16MitchellSubstituted forSchiavoneat 57'minutes
- 4MillarSubstituted forMcManusat 68'minutes
- 10Trouten
- 11Healy
- 18Walls
- 14AustinSubstituted forShepherdat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Murdoch
- 6McManus
- 7Schiavone
- 9Shepherd
- 12Nicol
- 15Philp
- 21Rollo
- 23Comerford
Albion
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Connelly
- 2Fernie
- 5Fagan
- 21DuffySubstituted forDenholmat 84'minutes
- 3Dunn
- 14Bevan
- 8McMahon
- 16Duncan
- 10McCawBooked at 65mins
- 20PrinceSubstituted forTranat 45'minutes
- 9Joseph
Substitutes
- 4Bembo
- 6Wilson
- 11Denholm
- 12Reid
- 17Walker
- 18Paterson
- 19Tran
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamAlbion
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10