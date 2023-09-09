Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Third Round
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Venue: Galabank, Scotland

Annan Athletic v Peterhead

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 33Gibson
  • 2Hooper
  • 6Campbell
  • 3Kilsby
  • 7Luissint
  • 8Nugent
  • 4Hunter
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss
  • 11Johnston

Substitutes

  • 5Douglas
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Muir
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Dixon
  • 17Galloway
  • 19Cross-Adair

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Strachan
  • 3Armstrong
  • 5Brown
  • 17McKee
  • 18Brown
  • 6Strachan
  • 8McCarthy
  • 77O'Keefe
  • 9McAllister
  • 10Shanks

Substitutes

  • 4Goldie
  • 7Ritchie
  • 11Ward
  • 12Brown
  • 15Ross
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Reid
  • 20Oluyemi
Referee:
Scott Lambie

