Scottish Challenge Cup - Third Round
Cove RangersCove Rangers0MontroseMontrose0

Cove Rangers v Montrose

From the section Football

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Suman
  • 15Darge
  • 6Gillingham
  • 26Reynolds
  • 4Scully
  • 7McGowan
  • 5Niang
  • 22Gallagher
  • 10Burrell
  • 9Megginson
  • 29Williamson

Substitutes

  • 8Yule
  • 11Connell
  • 12Ochmanski
  • 18Mykyta
  • 21Demus
  • 25Milnes
  • 27Stewart

Montrose

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Matthews
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 22Brown
  • 8Watson
  • 23Pires Machado
  • 20Thomson
  • 17Shrive
  • 16Batchelor
  • 11LyonsBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 1Gill
  • 7Webster
  • 9Hester
  • 10Gardyne
  • 19Callaghan
Referee:
Alastair Grieve

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

