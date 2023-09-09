Cove Rangers v Montrose

Cove RangersCove Rangers0MontroseMontrose0
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Suman
- 15Darge
- 6Gillingham
- 26Reynolds
- 4Scully
- 7McGowan
- 5Niang
- 22Gallagher
- 10Burrell
- 9Megginson
- 29Williamson
Substitutes
- 8Yule
- 11Connell
- 12Ochmanski
- 18Mykyta
- 21Demus
- 25Milnes
- 27Stewart
Montrose
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Matthews
- 2Williamson
- 4Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 22Brown
- 8Watson
- 23Pires Machado
- 20Thomson
- 17Shrive
- 16Batchelor
- 11LyonsBooked at 25mins
Substitutes
- 1Gill
- 7Webster
- 9Hester
- 10Gardyne
- 19Callaghan
- Referee:
- Alastair Grieve
Match Stats
Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamMontrose
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4