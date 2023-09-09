Dumbarton v Kelty Hearts

DumbartonDumbarton1Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts2
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 3-5-2
- 16Broun
- 5Durnan
- 26Crighton
- 22Shiels
- 7Orsi
- 12Pignatiello
- 14Wallace
- 6Blair
- 3Wylde
- 23Ruth
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 2Lynas
- 4Malcolm
- 8Wilson
- 9Wallace
- 11MacLean
- 17Hilton
- 18Gray
- 29Young
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Gourlay
- 17Owens
- 5Thomson
- 4O'Ware
- 3WalkerBooked at 29mins
- 7Daramola
- 10Cunningham
- 8Lyon
- 16O'Donnell
- 11McCluskey
- 14Biabi
Substitutes
- 2Corbett
- 12Tidser
- 15Owens
- 20Campbell
- 21Cameron
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamKelty Hearts
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5