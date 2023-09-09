Dundee United v Dunfermline Athletic

Dundee UtdDundee United15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 8Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 6Graham
- 33McMann
- 16Tillson
- 21Glass
- 15Middleton
- 32Watt
- 18Fotheringham
- 9Moult
Substitutes
- 4Holt
- 5Denham
- 22Freeman
- 25Duffy
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 36Mwangi
- 41Adams
- 50Constable
- 53Stirton
Dunfermline
Formation 3-5-2
- 44Little
- 2Comrie
- 5Hamilton
- 6Otoo
- 23O'Halloran
- 8Chalmers
- 28Tod
- 18Allan
- 19Fenton
- 17Moffat
- 26Sutherland
Substitutes
- 3Edwards
- 11McCann
- 21Collier
- 29Hoggan
- 30Mcleod
- 31Sutherland
- Referee:
- Craig Napier