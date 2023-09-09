Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Third Round
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: Wyre Stadium at Firhill, Scotland

Partick Thistle v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2McMillan
  • 5Muirhead
  • 4Williams
  • 3Milne
  • 26Stanway
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11Lawless
  • 17Robinson
  • 25McDonald
  • 99Adeloye

Substitutes

  • 7McInroy
  • 9Graham
  • 10Dowds
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 22Williamson
  • 23Alston
  • 24McCready
  • 31Mitchell
  • 34Diack

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 31Stone
  • 2Houston
  • 24Ambrose
  • 15McClelland
  • 23Logan
  • 11McGuffie
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 6Cochrane
  • 27Gibson
  • 10Connelly
  • 9Reilly

Substitutes

  • 5McKay
  • 7McKechnie
  • 8Todd
  • 14Hutchinson
  • 20Irving
  • 28Johnstone
  • 30Walker
  • 33Kennedy
  • 41Thomson
Referee:
Euan Anderson

