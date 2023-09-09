University of Stirling v Airdrieonians

University of StirlingUniversity of Stirling15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Line-ups
University of Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gromov
- 2Southern
- 4Aslanoglu
- 5Lavery
- 3Jeanes
- 7Russell
- 8Scally
- 6Malcolm
- 11Heal
- 9McKinley
- 10McAninch
Substitutes
- 12Torregiani
- 14Maciver-Redwood
- 15Manomey
- 16Woloszyn
- 17Mirzasalimov
- 18Stokes
- 19Vonk
- 20Navarro
- 21Davila
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 18Aiken
- 4McCabe
- 29Cassidy
- 5Hancock
- 7O'Connor
- 12McStravick
- 10Frizzell
- 11Todorov
- 23McGill
- 28Gallagher
Substitutes
- 2Ballantyne
- 8McGregor
- 9Gallagher
- 14McMaster
- 16Watson
- 19Dunlop
- 32Spalding
- 33Fellows
- 43Hutton
- Referee:
- Alan Muir