Watch: Swifts see off 10-man Glenavon to earn first win

Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts finally chalked up their first wins of the Premiership season on Saturday.

Indeed, it was the first points of the campaign for United as Issac Westendorf's penalty clinched a 1-0 victory at Carrick Rangers.

Ben Gallagher netted Dungannon's opener after just 11 seconds but Jackson Nesbitt equalised before Thomas Maguire restored the host's lead.

Glenavon's Jamie McDonagh was sent-off before Matty Lusty sealed a 3-1 win.

Dungannon, who had two points on the board before Saturday's game, took a mere 11 seconds to take the lead at Stangmore Park.

Debutant Gael Bigiramana found Gallagher as the Glenavon defence backed off he duly fired home from just outside the area past a helpless Rory Brown.

The Swifts lead didn't last long as three minutes later Jackson Nesbitt opened his account in a Glenavon shirt - the forward pressed a reluctant Niall Morgan in goal, dispossessing the Tyrone GAA stopper and slotting into an empty goal to bring Gary Hamilton's men level.

Rodney McAree's side restored their lead on the 56th minute when substitute Niall Owens dispossessed Stephen Teggart before crossing low for the supporting Thomas Maguire to slot home on his league debut.

Things went from bad to worse for Gary Hamitlon's side after Jamie McDonagh was given a straight red on 67 minutes following an elbow on Adam Glenney that resulted in the defender requiring treatment.

The third came with 10 minutes remaining - Owens was again the provider, picking out Lusty inside the penalty area and allowing the Larne loanee to volley home first time.

Sky Blues off the mark

Watch: Ballymena edge Carrick to pick up first points of season

After a slow opening, Ballymena grabbed the lead from the penalty spot on 26 minutes at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Debutant Westendorf headed on Fraser Taylor's ball forward and then chased the ball himself before luring Albert Watson into a foul on the edge of the penalty area.

Westendorf picked himself up and squeezed the resultant spot-kick under the body of Ross Glendinning.

Nedas Maciulaitis forced Ballymena keeper Sean O'Neill into a smart stop with a fierce drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Ballymena almost added a second when Taylor ran onto a through ball and skipped past Reece Glendinning, only to be denied by a smart block from the defender's brother, Ross, in goal.

In a poor second half Curtis Allen came close to levelling for Carrick with a sharp turn and shot which was well saved low down by O'Neill.

Remarkably, it's first time Ballymena have won a league game away from home since November of last year.