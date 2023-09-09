Close menu
National League North
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00BuxtonBuxton
Match abandoned - Unknown

Scunthorpe United v Buxton abandoned in injury time because of heavy rain

Last updated on .From the section Football

Glanford Park, home of Scunthorpe United
Scunthorpe United are second in National League North after suffering successive relegations

Scunthorpe United's home game with Buxton in National League North was abandoned in the final minutes of stoppage time because of a waterlogged pitch, after torrential rain.

The Iron looked set to fall to their first defeat of the season as they trailed the 10-man visitors 2-1.

Both teams posted on social media that the game was over, before clarifying the referee had abandoned it.

Scunthorpe boss Jimmy Dean said it was "not clear at all" what had happened.

The abandonment came on what is provisionally the hottest day of the year in the UK, with temperatures expected to have reached almost 33C on Saturday as part of the September heatwave.

"I went on to the pitch to ask him [the referee] what was going on after he blew the whistle and I don't think he knew himself. It was when we got inside that he said it was abandoned," Dean told BBC Radio Humberside.

"There was no dialogue, or coming over to talk to us, and he only confirmed it was abandoned when all hell broke loose in the tunnel.

"He said the game was over when I went on the pitch and I asked what that meant because there was at least five minutes of injury time left.

"The game should have been abandoned earlier than it was because we missed a penalty, but the player couldn't see the ball.

"If I were Buxton I would want the game finished today. I'd want to go in, wait for 20 minutes and see if it dried out. The way the referee blew his whistle... it just wasn't clear at all."

The National League said no determination will be made on the outcome of the game until it receives the referee's report.

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 2OgleSubstituted forSembie-Ferrisat 80'minutes
  • 4Kouogun
  • 19Butterfield
  • 9ElliottBooked at 20mins
  • 5EvansBooked at 34mins
  • 11Wilson
  • SmithSubstituted forat 58'minutes
  • 22ShrimptonBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBennettat 63'minutes
  • 33Denton
  • 49Whitehall

Substitutes

  • Bennett
  • 3Kelly
  • 6Boyce
  • 27Sembie-Ferris

Buxton

Formation 4-4-2

  • Dearnley
  • BrownBooked at 45mins
  • ShielsBooked at 33mins
  • ElliottBooked at 89mins
  • MinihanBooked at 65mins
  • Hull
  • Kirby
  • WestonSubstituted forGraniteat 74'minutes
  • WrightBooked at 51minsSubstituted forBurrowat 60'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • McBurnie
  • McKeownSubstituted forHuntat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • De Girolamo
  • Granite
  • Burrow
  • Hunt
  • Smart
Referee:
James Bancroft

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match abandoned due to unknown reason, Scunthorpe United 1, Buxton 2.

  2. Post update

    Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Buxton 2.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Buxton 2.

  4. Booking

    Tom Elliott (Buxton) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Buxton 2. Max Hunt (Buxton).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Buxton 1. Richie Bennett (Scunthorpe United).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Dion Sembie-Ferris replaces Reagan Ogle.

  8. Booking

    Jordan Burrow (Buxton) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Buxton. Josh Granite replaces Curtis Weston.

  10. Booking

    Sam Minihan (Buxton) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Richie Bennett replaces Finley Shrimpton.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Buxton. Jordan Burrow replaces Jake Wright.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Jack Jenkins replaces Connor Smith.

  14. Booking

    Jake Wright (Buxton) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Buxton. Max Hunt replaces Eoin McKeown.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Scunthorpe United 0, Buxton 1.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Buxton 1.

  18. Dismissal

    Connor Brown (Buxton) is shown the red card.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Buxton 1. Alexander McBurnie (Buxton).

  20. Booking

    Finley Shrimpton (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

