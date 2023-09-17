Millwall v Leeds United

MillwallMillwall12:00LeedsLeeds United
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 18Leonard
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 17Norton-Cuffy
- 24De Norre
- 8Mitchell
- 11Longman
- 14Campbell
- 9Bradshaw
- 7Nisbet
Substitutes
- 2McNamara
- 10Flemming
- 19Watmore
- 22Emakhu
- 23Saville
- 25Esse
- 27Trueman
- 45Harding
- 46Adom-Malaki
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Rodon
- 21Struijk
- 25Byram
- 22Gray
- 4Ampadu
- 10Summerville
- 7Piroe
- 29Gnonto
- 24Rutter
Substitutes
- 5Cresswell
- 8Kamara
- 12Anthony
- 17Shackleton
- 20James
- 27Poveda
- 28Darlow
- 30Gelhardt
- 44Gruev
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match report to follow.