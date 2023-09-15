Close menu
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth14:00ChelseaChelsea
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Chelsea preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's Adam Smith and Marcus Tavernier are in line for their first appearances of the season after returning to full fitness.

Summer signing Alex Scott is still a few weeks away from making his debut.

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is ruled out with an ankle injury sustained during training.

Club captain Reece James, Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile are nearing returns but will not be involved this weekend.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Bournemouth have lost four of their six Premier League home fixtures versus Chelsea, with their only win being 4-0 in January 2019.
  • Chelsea did the double over Bournemouth last season, including a 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium in May - their only triumph in the final 12 league games of the campaign.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have only taken two points from eight Premier League matches since a 4-1 home victory against Leeds United in April.
  • They can equal the club Premier League record of nine successive games without a win, set from February to July 2020.
  • The Cherries have not gone five league fixtures without a win from the beginning of a season since 2008-09, when they were in League Two.
  • Andoni Iraola can become the second Spanish manager to remain winless in each of his first five Premier League fixtures, emulating Pepe Mel at West Bromwich Albion in 2014.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have lost their last three away games in the Premier League. They haven't suffered four top-flight away defeats in a row since a run of five from October to December 2000.
  • The Blues can lose both of their opening two away fixtures of a league season for the first time since 1990.
  • Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah are the nine-goal joint-leading Premier League scorers versus Bournemouth.
  • Mauricio Pochettino is currently winless in 13 away matches in the Premier League - a run that stretches back to February 2019 when he was in charge of Tottenham.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001431115
2Tottenham5410135813
3Liverpool5410124813
4Brighton5401157812
5Arsenal431084410
6West Ham5311107310
7Aston Villa5302111019
8Crystal Palace521267-17
9Fulham5212510-57
10Brentford51318626
11Newcastle52038716
12Nottm Forest42026606
13Man Utd5203610-46
14Chelsea41125504
15Wolves5104511-63
16Bournemouth402248-42
17Sheff Utd501459-41
18Everton401328-61
19Burnley3003311-80
20Luton4004210-80
View full Premier League table

