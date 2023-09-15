Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton16:30ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Arsenal preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available to face Arsenal after recovering from a facial injury.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin and James Tarkowski have all overcome minor issues but Jack Harrison won't feature as he builds his fitness following a groin problem.

Arsenal had 16 players away on international duty and all have returned unscathed.

Thomas Partey is their only absentee because of an ongoing groin injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton can equal their longest home league winning streak versus the Gunners of four matches from 1910 to 1913.
  • Arsenal's only victory in their past seven visits to Goodison Park was by 5-2 in October 2017.

Everton

  • Everton are yet to win in the Premier League this season (D1, L3). They had a six-match winless run at the start of 2022-23.
  • The Toffees could lose four of their opening five games in a Premier League season for the third time, after 1994-95 and 2005-06.
  • They have lost five of their past six Premier League home fixtures, including both games this season by a 1-0 scoreline.
  • Everton scored multiple goals in only one of their last 21 Premier League home matches, in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in October 2022.

Arsenal

  • The Gunners are one of six unbeaten sides in the Premier League so far this campaign (W3, D1).
  • Arsenal have kept an unrivalled 11 clean sheets in their 20 away league matches since the beginning of last season.
  • Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals in nine Premier League appearances versus Everton, all for Manchester City.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400112912
2Tottenham4310114710
3Liverpool431093610
4West Ham431094510
5Arsenal431084410
6Brighton430112669
7Crystal Palace42115417
8Brentford41308536
9Nottm Forest42026606
10Aston Villa420289-16
11Man Utd420257-26
12Chelsea41125504
13Fulham4112410-64
14Newcastle41037703
15Wolves410348-43
16Bournemouth402248-42
17Sheff Utd401347-31
18Everton401328-61
19Luton300329-70
20Burnley3003311-80
View full Premier League table

