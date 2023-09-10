Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Ian Dawes' final game in charge of Tranmere was their 2-0 defeat by Colchester on Saturday

League Two side Tranmere Rovers have sacked manager Ian Dawes after a run of six successive defeats.

He was only appointed in May, after seven matches in caretaker charge.

Rovers technical director Nigel Adkins, a former Southampton, Charlton, Hull and Sheffield United boss, will lead the team on an interim basis.

"Ian Dawes got the team playing some attractive football but we haven't been able to convert that into points on the table," said club chairman Mark Palios. external-link

"Injuries have no doubt played a significant part in that, but football is a results game and I felt we needed someone more experienced at the helm to steer us through this period with a depleted squad, as confidence will be key," he added.

In all, Dawes, 39, had three interim spells in charge of Tranmere, who finished 12th in the fourth tier last season but have just three points from seven games at the start of the current campaign.

Former Rovers player Adkins became technical director in May and had been acting as a mentor and advisor to Dawes.

His most recent managerial role, at Charlton, came to an end in October 2021.