Wayne Hennessey and Wes Burns out of Wales squad for Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia

Wes Burns claps the fans after Wales' draw with South Korea
Wes Burns has made five appearances for Ipswich so far this season
Euro 2024 qualifier: Latvia v Wales
Venue: Skonto Stadium, Riga Date: Monday, 11 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text
Highlights: Match of the Day Wales. BBC One Wales from 22:40 BST and later on demand

Wayne Hennessey and Wes Burns have withdrawn from the Wales squad for Monday's European Championship qualifier against Latvia in Riga (19:45 BST).

Wales say Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Hennessey, 36, and Ipswich Town winger Burns, 28, will not travel because of unspecified injuries.

Burns came on as a second-half substitute in Wales' 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea last Thursday.

Hennessey did not feature in that game.

Leicester's Danny Ward played in goal against the South Koreans and is expected to keep his place against Latvia.

Wales are already without Daniel James and Tom Lockyer because of injury for what is a key qualifying game, while midfielder Joe Morrell and striker Kieffer Moore miss out through suspension.

