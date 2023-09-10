Last updated on .From the section Football

Scotland and England meet at Hampden Park on Tuesday in what is being billed as the heritage match to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the oldest international fixture.

It may be regarded as a friendly but this is a word that does not exist when it comes to measuring the great rivalry between Scotland and 'the Auld Enemy'.

Dating back to the fixture's biggest scoreline in 1961, we take a look at some of the most memorable moments from meetings since ahead of what will undoubtedly be a passion-fuelled night in Glasgow.

England 0 Scotland 0 - Euro 2020, 18 June 2021

This was the last time the two countries met - at Wembley in the delayed Euro 2020 and in an atmosphere which was a far cry from those frantic occasions in the past.

The attendance was restricted to only 22,500 as the United Kingdom gradually ended Covid restrictions.

The Tartan Army in the sparse crowd may have been rain-soaked on a horrendous evening but they cheered Steve Clarke's side to the rafters after a battling performance secured what looked like an important point at the time.

In contrast, Gareth Southgate's England were booed off after what was only the fourth goalless draw in 115 meetings between the countries.

England went on to reach the final, where they lost on penalties to Italy on a chaotic night of crowd disorder at Wembley, while Scotland's hopes of advancing out of the group and into the knockout phase ended with a 3-1 loss to Croatia at Hampden Park.

Scotland 2 England 2 - World Cup qualifier, 10 June 2017

All the drama was packed into the final minutes at Hampden Park as England looked to be successfully protecting a lead given to them by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 70th-minute effort.

Lightning then struck twice late on - through a brilliant Leigh Griffiths double - leaving Scotland and their fans contemplating one of their most dramatic victories against England.

As the clock ticked into the third of four stoppage-time minutes, Scotland wasted a perfect chance to hit again on the counter and were duly punished when Raheem Sterling's long cross was met at the far post by Harry Kane, who celebrated his appointment as England captain by beating Craig Gordon to stun Hampden into silence.

So near, and yet so for Gordon Strachan's side.

England 2 Scotland 0 - Euro 96, 15 June 1996

This was Paul Gascoigne's day with a brilliant goal and the famous "Dentist's Chair" celebration as Wembley bathed in the glorious sunshine of that Euro 96 summer.

The mercurial 'Gazza' drew lurid front page headlines when he was pictured on England's pre-tournament trip to Hong Kong in that so-called "Dentist's Chair", a contraption in which players sat back with mouths open, having copious amounts of alcohol poured in.

The pressure was on and it only increased when Scotland came to Wembley for a group game, their first meeting with England since 1989.

Gary Neville's perfect cross to the far post enabled Alan Shearer to open the scoring for England after 53 minutes before the destiny of the game was shaped decisively in the shape of a minute later in the half.

Scotland were awarded a penalty after 78 minutes when Tony Adams fouled Gordon Durie, but David Seaman saved from the usually reliable Gary McAllister.

Gascoigne's piece of magic came almost immediately as he took Darren Anderton's pass, lofting the ball over defender Colin Hendry with his left foot before volleying past Andy Goram with his right.

He then recreated the "Dentist's Chair" pose, lying back on the Wembley turf as team-mate poured drinks - the energy variety not alcoholic this time - into his open mouth.

England 1 Scotland 2 - Home international, 4 June 1977

This game brought Scotland's first win at Wembley for a decade but is equally remembered for a pitch invasion by the Tartan Army after the final whistle, with the stadium's goalposts torn down and the crossbars broken.

It took place in the closing days of Don Revie's time as England manager. He controversially quit in July to take a similar post in the United Arab Emirates, while his counterpart for Scotland was Ally MacLeod.

Gordon McQueen gave Scotland the lead with a towering header from Asa Hartford's free-kick just before half-time, the advantage doubled after 61 minutes when Kenny Dalglish scored in a goalmouth scramble.

Mick Channon's late penalty was not enough to stop the celebrations of Scotland fans, captain Bruce Rioch being carried off on the shoulders of supporters - although the joy also contained those infamous images of Wembley being vandalised.

Scotland 2 England 0 - Home international, 18 May 1974

Hampden Park was in party mood as 94,487 were inside the famous old stadium demanding Scotland provide the perfect send-off before their departure for the 1974 World Cup.

Scotland duly delivered as England, under the caretaker stewardship of Joe Mercer following Sir Alf Ramsey's sacking, were completely outplayed in front of an ecstatic crowd.

Joe Jordan put Scotland ahead after four minutes following defensive confusion as Mike Pejic could only help his shot into the net.

Scotland's second came just after the half-hour when Colin Todd diverted Dalglish's cross into his own net.

Scotland 0 England 5 - Centenary game, 14 February 1973

The Scottish Football Association invited England to Hampden Park to celebrate its centenary year and the reception was, literally, ice cold. The playing surface was treacherously slippy, with snow piled up around the touchlines and conditions barely playable.

It was also the first match for Scotland's new manager Willie Ormond after succeeding Tommy Docherty following his move to Manchester United, and the 'Auld Enemy' made it a nightmare start.

The game was effectively over inside 15 minutes as England went 3-0 up through Peter Lorimer's unfortunate own goal, a trademark Allan Clarke finish, then Channon's first international goal.

With controlled football almost impossible, England utilised long kicking from keeper Peter Shilton to add two more to complete Scotland's humiliation, Martin Chivers pouncing on Eddie Colquhoun's error before Clarke added his second.

The only way was up for Ormond and he duly led Scotland to qualification for the next summer's World Cup in West Germany - where they were not joined by England.

England 2 Scotland 3 - Home international, 15 April 1967

This was the day Scotland declared themselves as world champions after overturning England on the same Wembley turf where they had claimed that crown with the 4-2 win over West Germany the previous year.

The logic was simple. Scotland had beaten the World Cup holders, therefore they ruled the world.

It was not just the result that made this one of Scotland's sweetest days but also the moment their legendary midfield man Jim Baxter played "keepy uppy" with the ball as the World Cup holders were taunted.

Denis Law and Bobby Lennox put Scotland in command before Jack Charlton pulled one back to set up a potentially nervous finish.

Jim McCalliog quickly restored Scotland's two-goal advantage and a late goal from World Cup final hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst did not offer any consolation for England, who surrendered a 19-match unbeaten run.

England 9 Scotland 3 - Home international, 15 April 1961

"What's the time? Nearly ten past Haffey."

This was the cruel quip that accompanied Scotland and hapless goalkeeper Frank Haffey back home as the traditional invasion from north of the border ended in abject humiliation at the hands of England.

Celtic goalkeeper Haffey was drafted in as fourth-choice keeper because of injuries and England, inspired by the genius of Johnny Haynes with two goals and a hat-trick from Jimmy Greaves, routed a Scotland side containing the class of Dave Mackay, Billy McNeill, Ian St John and Denis Law, but also four debutants. .

It is Haffey's name, however, that is normally cited when this fixture is revisited, the keeper later emigrating to Australia where he became a cabaret artist.