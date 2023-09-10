Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Abbie Ferguson celebrates after her cross is deflected in off the knee of the Hearts keeper

Hibernian recorded their first Edinburgh derby victory in over a year, as Rangers went top of the SWPL by routing Dundee United.

Charlotte Parker-Smith's own-goal gave Grant Scott's side victory, and the rights to the Capital Cup, in front of a 6,583-strong crowd at Tynecastle Park.

There were also wins for Spartans, Aberdeen and Partick Thistle, with Glasgow City and Celtic involved in European fixtures yesterday.

Rangers initially went behind at Foundation Park after only a minute, when Keira Chuter scored a wonder-goal from 35 yards.

But they would go on to score eight of their own. Kirsty Howat got them level before scoring another two - one of which was a 25-yard free-kick curled into the top corner.

Rio Hardy also scored a hat-trick, including two from the penalty spot. Kirsty MacLean - with another fine strike from distance - and Tessel Middag got the others.

The result puts Jo Potter's side a point clear of Glasgow rivals Celtic - albeit Fran Alonso's side have a game in hand.

Partick Thistle took on Motherwell in one of the two early kick-offs, relying on a late Megan Robb volley to secure the win and keep up their fine start to the new season.

Spartans travelled north to take on Montrose, in search of their first win of the season - and they got it in style.

A Caley Gibb double put them clear before Lauren Berman added some gloss to the scoreline.

Aberdeen found their fourth victory of the campaign at home to lowly Hamilton Accies.

Bayley Hutchison got the first, before a quickfire double from Hannah Stewart and Eva Thomson before half-time killed the game as a contest.

Francesca Ogilvie got the fourth, with the Dons sitting fifth, level on points with Partick Thistle.