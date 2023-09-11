Last updated on .From the section Scottish

England manager Gareth Southgate says he likes Elliot Anderson and that the English FA's technical director John McDermott will look into the Newcastle United midfielder's situation after he pulled out of his first Scotland squad. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Norway midfielder Patrick Berg insists they can still produce a footballing miracle and catch Scotland in their Euro 2024 qualifying group. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland's perfect qualifying campaign sees them lead the race alongside France for Pot One status in the draw for the groups for the finals of Euro 2024 - five more points would likely see them secure it. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone legend Sergei Baltacha says his grandson Alex, a 20-year-old central defender, has joined Saints' academy. (The Courier) external-link

Ex-Celtic and Hibernian forward Leigh Griffiths claimed to know nothing about an ongoing gambling probe - hours before he quit Scotland with his children to start new lives in Australia. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Defender Stefan Gartenmann says Aberdeen had been chasing him for months before sealing a deadline-day move to Pittodrie. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Scott Brown is already looking to his next role in football after being sacked by Fleetwood Town. (Herald) external-link

Ex-Celtic defender Kelvin Wilson says free agent Gary Hooper would be a good signing for Brendan Rodgers' squad - despite the 36-year-old's last experience being the Scottish Masters. (Daily Record) external-link