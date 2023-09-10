Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Aaron Lewis' goal against Accrington was his first for Mansfield and first for 10 months

Aaron Lewis was quick to admit his first-time volley to score from 45 yards against Accrington is "probably the best goal" he has ever scored.

The 25-year-old curled a sidefooted shot into an empty net after getting onto a misdirected clearance from Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin.

Lewis' wonderous effort completed a convincing 3-0 win that propelled Stags to third in League Two.

"It was just instinct - I hit it and luckily it has nestled in," Lewis said.

Talking through his memorable first goal for Mansfield after the game, the defender told BBC Radio Nottingham: "When you see the keeper not in his goal, it is instinct to hit it as crisp as you can. I've done that and it's gone in.

"It felt like it went silent for about five seconds waiting for the ball to go in. When I saw it hit the net it was a good feeling.

"It was probably the best goal I've ever scored, to be fair."

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was in the technical area behind Lewis when he struck the ball, and was in awe of the effort.

"It was one of those moments where everybody stopped in the stadium, everything seemed to freeze for a second or two and then it hit the net," Clough said.

"It was an incredible finish."

The strike completed a spectacular afternoon of goals for Mansfield, who remain the only unbeaten side in the English Football League.

Davis Keillor-Dunn put the Stags ahead with a impressive effort of his own as he took his season tally to six goals with an overhead kick just before the half-hour mark.

"I just said to him [Keillor-Dunn], 'imagine you have scored an overhead kick and no-one has said a word about it'," Lewis joked after the game. "It was also a great goal."