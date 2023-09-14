Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 15 September

Colwyn Bay v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Colwyn Bay's first ever win in the Cymru Premier, a 1-0 win at Penybont last weekend, saw Steve Evans' team move up to 10th in the table although the Seagulls are still seeking their first points at home. Aberystwyth remain bottom and without a league win so far this season but did score their first goals in last Saturday's 4-2 loss at home to Caernarfon.

Saturday, 16 September

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Nomads secured their third successive league win with a comprehensive 4-1 win away to Barry Town last Saturday while Cardiff Met's 2-0 win over Pontypridd maintained The Archers' top six ambitions. Nomads won 2-0 when the sides last met at Cyncoed in April.

Newtown v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Newtown got their second successive victory with an impressive 4-0 victory at Haverfordwest while Barry are still without a league win after a 4-1 reverse at home to Connah's Quay Nomads last Saturday. Newtown won 2-1 the last time they met at Latham Park in December 2021.

Penybont v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Penybont will be looking to bounce back after their first home defeat of the season last weekend and a second successive loss of the campaign. Caernarfon returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win at Aberystwyth. Bont beat Caernarfon 5-1 in last season's corresponding fixture.

Pontypridd United v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Bala moved up to third on Wednesday as they maintained their unbeaten start with a 0-0 draw at home to The New Saints. Seventh placed Pontypridd suffered their second loss of the season last Friday, a 2-0 reverse against Cardiff Met. In last season's corresponding fixture, Andrew Stokes' Pontypridd won 2-1.

The New Saints v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Saints remain unbeaten after the goalless draw at Bala while Haverfordwest fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat at home to Newtown last Saturday. County's last league win against Saints was in March 2021.