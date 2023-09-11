Close menu

Paul Onuachu: Southampton striker joins Trabzonspor on loan

Paul Onuachu in action for Saints in the Premier League in 2023
Paul Onuachu only made one appearance for Southampton this season

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.

He joined Saints from Belgian club Genk in January and made 11 appearances in the Premier League before they were relegated, failing to score.

But the 29-year-old has only featured once in Russell Martin's side so far this campaign as a substitute in an EFL Cup game.

Saints are seventh in the Championship and won three of five matches.

