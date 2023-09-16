Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
MotherwellMotherwell16:00HibernianHibernian
Venue: K Park Training Academy

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers76102762119
2Celtic66003753218
3Glasgow City65101821616
4Partick Thistle Women7403135812
5Aberdeen Women74031315-212
6Hibernian73221410411
7Hearts730412849
8Motherwell73041213-19
9Spartans7214717-107
10Dundee United Women7115730-234
11Montrose Women7106627-213
12Hamilton Academical Women7007432-280
