Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Potter, Scotland, Anderson, Doak, Aberdeen, Morris
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter, 48, has turned down the manager's job at Rangers and Lyon. (Sun)
Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is backed to make new club Santos millions via a transfer back to Europe. (Herald - subscription required)
St Johnstone may opt for two up front against Rangers on Saturday, with Nicky Clark's chances of a return rated at 50-50. (Courier - subscription required)
English-born Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson will not be returning to the Scotland fold after leaving the squad during the recent international break. (Express)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke could fast-track Liverpool's teenage attacker Ben Doak into the senior international set-up. (Times - subscription required)
Doak, 17, is prepared to patient for inclusion in Clarke's squad. (Record)
Clarke is wary of overhyping Doak. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Meanwhile, the Scotland boss will make "one or two" additions to his squad before next month's trip to Spain. (Scotsman)
Defender Ryan Porteous says Scotland will improve after being well beaten by England this week. (Herald - subscription required)
Ex-Ajax and PSV Eindhoven coach Aad de Mos backs Feyenoord to beat Celtic home and away in the Champions League. (Record)
Dundee manager Tony Docherty backs striker Amadou Bakayoko to go on a scoring run after netting for Sierra Leone during the international break. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay sees teenage defender Dylan Smith as a future Staggies captain after he skippered the Scotland Under-19 side. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has been ruled out injured for 10 weeks. (Record)
Manager Barry Robson backs Morris to bounce back from his set back. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Former Hearts defender Michael Smith, 35, has joined Yeovil Town on a one-year deal. (Edinburgh Evening News)