Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers rues the avoidable injury Liel Abada sustained doing a shooting drill on international duty and hopes the winger learns from it. (Record) external-link

Rodgers wants his Celtic team to be built on Scottish players. (Sun) external-link

However, Rodgers supports Royal Antwerp challenging Uefa rules requiring eight homegrown players to be included in 25-man squads for European competitions. (Scotsman) external-link

The Celtic boss sees the homegrown player rule as a deterrent. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee manager Tony Docherty admits he was "sick of the sight" of Brendan Rodgers during his first spell at Celtic, when Docherty was Aberdeen assistant, but the Dens Park boss is glad to see the Rodgers back in Scottish football. (Record) external-link

Docherty is looking forward to testing himself "against the best" at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic winger Jota has been left out of Al-Ittihad's squad altogether following his £25m summer move. (Sun) external-link

Jota would happily have returned to Celtic before the summer transfer window closed. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Ibrox boss Michael Beale to lean on the wisdom of the club's successful managers of the past. (Record) external-link

Ex-Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is holding out for an offer from a Champions League club after being sounded out by Rangers to replace Beale. (Football Insider) external-link

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has no interest in taking over at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Manager Steven MacLean hopes St Johnstone can make things "uncomfortable" for Rangers on Saturday. (Record) external-link

MacLean believes Saints need to feed of any disgruntlement from Rangers supporters at McDiarmid Park. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone were forced to cut their budget after posting a £1.5m loss. (Sun) external-link

New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery cherishes the dressing room rants of his former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock. (Record) external-link

Montgomery expects Warnock to be asking for tickets to Hibs matches soon. (Scotsman) external-link

Vicente Besuijen can still have a role at Aberdeen after being left out of their Europa Conference League squad, says manager Barry Robson. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay faces welcome selection headaches against Livingston with a near full strength squad. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link